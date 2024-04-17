5 ON YOUR SIDE: Spring yard clean-up tools and tips

Most of us are happy to say goodbye to colder weather, but welcoming spring also means saying hello to what winter left behind in our yards and gardens. Consumer Reports’ experts are here to help you make the most out of the warmer days ahead with lawn and garden tips for spring.

One of the first things you want to do in spring is make sure all of your equipment is ready for the year. So, your lawnmower, string trimmer and leaf blower might need a tune-up.

Clear the debris before you mow and trim, especially any leftover leaves from the fall. You want to clear them before the grass starts to grow in the spring because if you have a dense bed of leaves anywhere on your lawn, it’s actually going to black out the sunlight and keep the grass from growing properly.

Compost them, or better yet, mulch the leaves with your mower or tractor. The churned-up clippings will feed your lawn and reduce any needed fertilizer.

When you finally get to the lawn, consider keeping this slogan in mind: “No Mow May.” It’s a chance to allow small flowering plants to grow and help out pollinators.

Of course, it’s not always an option to let the grass grow — especially in areas where ticks are a concern. There are less extreme alternatives. Instead, raise your mower’s deck to cut your grass higher and extend the time between mowings. You can also find lawn-seed mixes that include bee-friendly flowers.

If you don’t need a lot of lawn space, set aside a portion of your yard to grow just wildflowers or plant a pollinator garden.

Another pollinator-friendly tip from CR is to avoid chemical fertilizers and herbicides. They can get absorbed into your soil or eventually enter the water table and threaten the survival of pollinators — not only on your property but also throughout your community.

Finally, enjoy all your hard work, and remember to enjoy your outdoor space this spring and beyond.

