5 hurt after reported home explosion near Hibbing

Five people, including three children, were taken to hospitals after a reported home explosion Wednesday night in northern Minnesota.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in rural Nashwauk — around 20 miles northwest of Hibbing.

According to an Itasca County Sheriff’s Office command log, crews were called to a house fire on County Road 540 and were told everyone had safely made it out of the home. However, a couple of minutes later, the house reportedly exploded.

Multiple people reportedly suffered burns and five people in total — a 4-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy, 37-year-old woman and 39-year-old man — were taken to hospitals for treatment. The severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately provided.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.