5 displaced, no injuries reported after Minneapolis townhome fire

No injuries were reported at a townhome fire in Minneapolis Saturday afternoon that left five people displaced.

At around 4:04 p.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a fire on the 300 block of 17th Avenue Northeast. Fire officials found a construction crew on the roof of a two-story residential townhome, with smoke and fire showing.

The construction crew was evacuated off the roof and fire officials began extinguishing the fire on the outside area. Inside the building, fire crews found the fire had extended into the attic of two units.

All residents of the townhome and adjacent townhomes were evacuated.

Crews then cut holes in the roof of both units and extinguished the fire in the attic and void spaces.

After a search of the building, no injuries were reported and one cat was found unharmed.

Four units were deemed uninhabitable by the fire department and the Red Cross was called in to help five people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.