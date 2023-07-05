5 boats burn, marina damaged after people set off fireworks on Lake Minnetonka

Fire damaged five boats and “a large portion” of the dock at Brown’s Bay Marina after a group set off fireworks along Lake Minnetonka early Wednesday morning in Orono.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement and firefighters first responded to reports of several boats on fire around 1:45 a.m. Surveillance video showed a group of people lighting fireworks on the marina and running away shortly before the fire started.

Several people were detained, and 18-year-old Alexander Ganz of Hopkins was brought into custody on suspicion of criminal damage to property. He has not been formally charged.