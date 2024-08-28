5 AT THE FAIR: Minnesota Newspaper Museum

The Minnesota Newspaper Museum has been a fixture at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds since 1987, and this year it’s celebrating its 10th anniversary in its location at the 4-H Building.

The museum features a 100-year-old printing press, a linotype machine and posters with the First Amendment inscribed on them.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with Jenny Undis, president of the Minnesota Newspaper Foundation, to learn more about what fairgoers can find at the museum.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.