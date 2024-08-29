5 AT THE FAIR: Minnesota harvest outlook

There’s one place at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds where all the ribbon winners are “Grown in Minnesota.”

The Agriculture Horticulture Building hosts the crop art competition, the Minnesota Craft Brewer’s Guild, food exhibits and much more.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with Dave Nicolai, University of Minnesota extension service crop specialist, about the different crops grown in Minnesota and the outlook for the season.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.