4th man sentenced to federal prison for carjackings targeting Uber, Lyft drivers

The fourth and final man who was federally charged in connection to a violent series of carjackings and robberies targeting rideshare drivers has been sentenced.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old William Charles Saffold was sentenced to over seven years (87 months) in federal prison for his role in the scheme. Three others were sentenced earlier this month.

Authorities say the men lured Uber and Lyft drivers to locations to pick up or drop off passengers but, when they arrived, held them at gunpoint, demanded cellphones and wallets and often forced them to give them phone passcodes so they could transfer money to their accounts through apps. In some cases, they also assaulted the victims.

“The defendants targeted innocent people who were simply doing their jobs,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said earlier this month. “The crimes committed by these four men contributed to the sharp increase in violent carjackings throughout the Twin Cities in recent years and left victims with physical and emotional scars. I commend our law enforcement partners for their tireless efforts in bringing these defendants to justice.”