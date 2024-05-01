49-year-old pleads guilty to killing wife in 2021
A 49-year-old man pleaded guilty to killing his wife in 2021.
Johnny Ray Aldridge entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder in Ramsey County Court on Monday.
He is scheduled to be sentenced June 28.
As previously reported, Aldridge showed up to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center in September of 2021 and told police he fatally shot his wife at a home on Winnipeg Avenue in St. Paul.
When asked why he shot her, Aldridge replied, “Because my daughter is pregnant and she had grown men coming down doing crazy s— to my daughter.”
However, Aldridge’s daughter told police that she was not pregnant and had not been sexually assaulted. A pregnancy screening came back negative.
According to court documents, Aldridge’s daughter also said her father’s behavior changed after he was shot in the hand in their garage that June and that he had PTSD.
She also said that her parents had been fighting the past few days before the shooting.
Aldridge told police that his wife had become “weirder and weirder” after he was shot. He also said that during an argument about their daughter, his wife laughed off an allegation he made and he shot her in the back of the head.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.