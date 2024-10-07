49-year-old motorcyclist killed in Anoka County crash

A 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Oak Grove on Saturday, according to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the crash near the 3200 block of Viking Boulevard NW around 11:55 a.m. on Saturday.

A woman was driving an SUV east on Viking Boulevard NW and hit a stopped motorcycle, according to officials. The motorcyclist, Kelly Matthew Linder of Albert Lea, appeared to have been waiting to make a left turn.

Despite first aid and a helicopter being called in to help, Linder died at the scene.