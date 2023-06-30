46-year-old airlifted to hospital after Douglas County following ATV crash

A 46-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing an ATV in Lund Township, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash just after 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of County Road 33 and Stockhaven Road Northwest. The ATV had gone into a ditch and rolled over, authorities said.

The man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital. A juvenile passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

While the crash is still under investigation, speed is believed to be a factor, according to authorities.

Life Link, Ashby Ambulance and Evansville First Responders assisted at the scene.