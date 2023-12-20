4,500 macaroni boxes donated as part of Minnetonka Middle School’s ‘domino effect of kindness’

Minnetonka Middle School donates 4,500 boxes of mac and cheese

Minnetonka Middle School students got creative while helping others during this season of giving.

They set up thousands of macaroni and cheese boxes next to each other to highlight the “domino effect of kindness” Monday night.

There were about 4,500 boxes of macaroni and cheese lined up down the hallways before falling one after another.

Students saw a similar idea with cereal boxes and decided to recreate it with a twist.

“I think it was an amazing idea that was really good, probably helped so many,” said Minnetonka Middle School student Madison Rogers.

The boxes were then donated to Bountiful Basket Food Shelf in Chaska.