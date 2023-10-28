45-year-old killed in Monticello crash

A 45-year-old man died after a crash in Monticello Saturday, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

Henry Smith, of St. Cloud, was driving a Ram 1500 pickup eastbound on I-94 when he left the roadway and crashed near mile marker 190, authorities said.

A helicopter was called to the scene to bring Smith to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Fire Department, Centra Care and Life Link assisted in responding to the scene.