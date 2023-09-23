45-year-old killed in McLeod County semi-truck crash

A 45-year-old man from Hutchinson was killed in a crash in Collins Township Friday morning, according to a news release from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Matthew John Strauss was driving a Saturn Aura westbound on Highway 212 around 9:37 a.m. A 39-year-old Willmar man was driving a Kenworth T600 semi-truck eastbound.

The two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Highway 212 and Tagus Avenue, authorities said.

Strauss was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi sustained non-life-threatening injuries.