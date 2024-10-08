44-year-old missing after being discharged from medical facility

A 44-year-old woman is missing after being discharged from a medical facility on Sept. 30.

Suzie Kim Arndt had said she planned to return home after being discharged but hasn’t been seen since, according to the White Bear Lake Police Department.

Family members are concerned about her welfare due to an ongoing medical condition.

Authorities say Arndt didn’t have money or a cell phone when she was last seen. She was wearing a pink “Bebe” hoodie, black leggings and black slip-on shoes.

She is 5’0″ and weighs 127 pounds. She has black/brown hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen Arndt or have information on her whereabouts, call White Bear Lake police at 651-767-0640.