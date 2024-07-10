43-year-old gets over 8 years for shooting man he thought was involved with his ex-girlfriend

A 43-year-old man was sentenced to over eight years (103 months) on Wednesday for shooting a man who he thought was involved with his ex-girlfriend.

Ronald Lambert Nielsen II was convicted on one count of first-degree assault, which he pleaded guilty to in January. Counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal firearm possession were dismissed at sentencing.

Nielsen also has credit for 187 days already served.

As previously reported, Burnsville police responded to a report of a shooting on Nov. 30, 2022. There, they found a man who had been shot twice.

The victim told police Nielson had shot him because he thought the victim was involved with his girlfriend.

Another witness, who was dating the victim, told police that she and Nielsen thought the two were having an affair.

A criminal complaint states that Nielsen’s girlfriend said she had left him a few days prior and was scared for her life.