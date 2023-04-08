42-year-old dies in hospital after Brainerd ATV crash

A 42-year-old man died in the hospital after getting into an ATV crash in Brainerd on the afternoon of April 1, authorities said.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, Jason Lee Fletcher, of Brainerd, was driving an ATV northbound on Highway 371 when the ATV entered a left turn lane north of Landmark Dr, hit a curb, and rolled over.

Fletcher was not wearing a helmet and was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Fletcher died at the hospital the next day.

His cause of death was determined to be blunt force head and chest injuries, the Medical Examiner said.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash, State Patrol said.

State Patrol is investigating the crash.