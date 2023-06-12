40 food trucks to descend upon Stillwater this weekend for annual event

Foodies will want to head to Stillwater this weekend as dozens of food trucks roll into the city for the annual Food Truck Extravaganza.

This year, organizers say 40 trucks will be at the Washington County Fairgrounds, the most trucks to attend the event throughout its history.

In addition to food, there will be live music, beer and wine offerings, face painting, balloons, bubbles, games and a bouncy house.

Eventgoers can park for free at the county fairgrounds.

This year’s Food Truck Extravaganza will run from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Tickets are $5 per person, however kids under the age of 5 can attend for free. Part of ticket proceeds go to scholarship funds to students at Stillwater Area High school, as well as students and private and charter schools.

A full list of participating food trucks can be found by CLICKING HERE.