4 people injured after report of shots fired in Martin County Monday night

Martin County deputies responded to reports of shots fired at residents in rural Truman just before midnight Monday, according to a news release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say there were four people injured.

An investigator with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said all four were hospitalized and some had serious injuries.

Authorities have not released any information on the ages or genders of the victims.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in this case. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 507-238-4481 to speak to an investigator.