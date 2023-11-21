4 Minnesotans sentenced to federal prison for cross-country meth trafficking operation

Four Minnesotans have now been sentenced to time in federal prison in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking ring that moved drugs from California to Minnesota.

A press release from the U.S. Department of Justice says 34-year-old Kyria Idarmis Bautista Roldan, of Albert Lea, was sentenced last week to just over eight years (100 months) in prison and five years of supervised release. Three other Minnesotans — 22-year-old Esteban Ambriz, Jr., 32-year-old Lori Beth Luna and 26-year-old Angela Dawn Martin, all from Austin — were sentenced in the past few months for their involvement in the operation. Ambriz was ordered to serve 10 years in prison and another five on supervised release while Luna and Martin received nine- and eight-year sentences, respectively, plus three years of supervised release.

Michael Anthony Ortiz, 44, of San Jose, Calif., was sentenced to 15 years for his role in the ring.

Court documents show that between the fall of 2021 and the summer of 2022, Ortiz would send packages of meth to Ambriz, Luna, Martin and Roldan to distribute in the Austin area.

All five pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.