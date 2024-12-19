4 kids among 8 displaced after St. Paul house fire

Four children and four adults have been displaced after the building they were staying in caught fire early Thursday.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the fire happened at 901 3rd Street East at 2:41 a.m., seemingly starting in the first-floor wall before spreading to the attic.

Crews battled the fire as snow began to fall in St. Paul, extinguishing the fire visible to them. However, the department said they needed to open the walls to gain access to the fire.

All eight residents who were inside the building had safely evacuated, and fire officials add no one was injured. The Red Cross was contacted to assist them.