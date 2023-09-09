4 juveniles arrested following alleged carjacking, crash in Minneapolis

Four juveniles are in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) responded to a report of a carjacking on the 5300 block of 12th Avenue South on Thursday night, according to an initial report from MPD.

Officials say a woman was outside her vehicle when she was approached by four men who stole her vehicle and other personal items.

Later, officers from the 4th Precinct found the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Police say the suspects fled in the vehicle through North Minneapolis into Robbinsdale and back.

The report noted that the vehicle crashed into three unoccupied cars, which flipped the stolen vehicle on 35th Avenue North between Irving Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North.

Five suspects fled the stolen vehicle, police say. Four of the suspects were arrested and taken to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

MPD is investigating. It is not known if the suspects are connected to any other crimes, officials say.

The MPD K9 unit and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter assisted MPD in the incident.