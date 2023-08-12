4 juveniles arrested after pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicles

A pursuit involving two stolen vehicles led to four juveniles being arrested on Saturday morning.

At around 9 a.m., Eden Prairie officers saw a stolen black Kia SUV and a black Toyota Camry speeding on Highway 212 near Prairie Center Drive, according to authorities.

Law enforcement initiated a pursuit when the vehicles continued to flee.

The pursuit ended when the Kia crashed on Highway 62 near France Avenue in Edina, where State Patrol troopers deployed stop sticks.

Four juveniles were taken into custody and brought to Hennepin Healthcare for evaluation.

The Camry continued driving east on Highway 62 when officers stopped for the Kia crash. It was later determined that the Camry was reported stolen.

The Eden Prairie Police assisted Carver County Sheriff’s deputies in this incident.