4 injured after shooting in Uptown Friday night

Four men are injured after a shooting in Uptown on Friday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said officers were called to the intersection of Lyndale Avenue South and Lake Street West at 10:41 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Officers found four men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds near the intersection, according to a spokesperson for MPD.

Three of the men were brought to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) to be treated for injuries. The other man refused medical services, officials say.

No word on what led up to the shooting. MPD officials say no arrests have been made at this time.