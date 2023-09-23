4 in custody following police chase with stolen Maserati

Four men are in custody after a chase in Eden Prairie that ended in Edina.

The Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) said officers spotted a black Maserati with no license plates leaving the scene of an alleged burglary on the 8000 block of Lancaster Court around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Officers pursued the Maserati from Highway 12 to eastbound Highway 62 before officers with the Edina Police Department tried to stop the car with stop sticks near Highway 100, according to police.

The Maserati exited on Xerxes Avenue and four men ran away from the car, officials say.

The suspects were taken into custody around 11 a.m.

EPPD officials confirmed the Maserati was stolen from Anoka County on Saturday morning and was involved in another police pursuit.