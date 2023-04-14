4 in custody after MPD, SWAT serve search warrant

Four people are in custody after Minneapolis police served a high-risk search warrant on Thursday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) and the West Metro SWAT Team carried out the search on Cedar Avenue between Lake Street and 31st Street around 9 a.m., according to a spokesperson for MPD.

Officers found narcotics and two guns from a building they say has a known history of narcotics and weapons activity.

Minneapolis police arrested and booked four people on various charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.