4 hospitalized after weekend crash in western Wisconsin

Several people are recovering after a crash over the weekend involving three vehicles in western Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says deputies learned of a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 48 between Cumberland and Rice Lake at 9:47 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined a truck was slowing to turn left into a driveway when a small SUV rear-ended the truck. The crash caused the truck to go into oncoming traffic, where another truck hit it.

The sheriff’s office says one of the trucks ended up going down an embankment and hitting a garage.

One of the three juveniles inside the SUV was taken to a hospital by Life Link for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s department, and three others were taken to hospitals for treatment. Crews also treated three people who didn’t go to hospitals at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.