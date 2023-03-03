3rd performance of ‘TINA – The Tina Turner Musical’ canceled due to illness

The Hennepin Theatre Trust announced on Friday that while the Friday night performance of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will go on as scheduled, Saturday’s matinee has been canceled.

This is the third performance canceled in four days due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the performing company.

The touring show is playing at the Orpheum Theatre as part of the Hennepin Theatre Trust’s 2022-2023 season.

Ticket holders to the canceled show will be contacted by email about how to attend a different performance.

The show opened in Minneapolis on Wednesday, March 1, but both shows the next day were canceled.

As of Friday, the evening performance on Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. is expected to happen despite the Saturday matinee being canceled. Both shows on Sunday are also expected to be performed.

The producers of the show along with the Hennepin Theatre Trust and Broadway Across American said they are flying in actors who have previously been in the cast of the show to help cover parts. In addition, they said several actors will be well enough to return to some of the remaining performances.

They further explained that due to the show being vocally demanding, the actor playing Tina Turner cannot play the role for both a matinee and evening performance in the same day. Adding that while they have multiple actors who cover a variety of roles, including for Tina Turner and other principal characters as well as ensemble parts, the casting for the show is “intricate” which is why some shows can go on as scheduled and others need to be canceled.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust recommends for patrons to check their website prior to seeing the show for the latest information and ensure the show is still being performed as expected.