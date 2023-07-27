3M open begins Thursday in Blaine

The event returns to the city for the fifth year, and puts the golf tournament on the world golf stage.

The 3M Open returns to Blaine Wednesday for the fifth year.

The major international golf tournament puts both the city – as well as the state of Minnesota – on the world golf stage.

Thousands of visitors from around the world are expected to attend the tournament, which lasts for four days.

TPC Twin Cities will be the tournament’s venue.

According to Blaine officials, the event has a $50 million impact on the local economy, and much of that is spent within the city.

Watch the video above to learn how event officials and the city are expecting to provide heat relief to those attending the tournament.

We’re live all morning on @KSTP at the @3MOpen in Blaine. It’s absolutely stunning, but get ready to feel there heat! ☀️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/f1cKALxfNs — Kelsey Christensen (@KelseyReports) July 27, 2023