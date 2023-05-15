3M executive fired for ‘inappropriate personal conduct’

A longtime executive at Minnesota-based 3M has been fired for violating company policy and having “inappropriate personal conduct,” 3M announced Monday.

Michael Vale was most recently a group president and chief business and country officer for 3M but was with the company for more than 30 years.

While details of the conduct that led to his firing weren’t publicly released, the company’s announcement said, “When 3M learned of and verified the violation, it took immediate action.”

3M says its search for Vale’s replacement is already underway.