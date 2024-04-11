39-year-old seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting

A 39-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in Minneapolis.

According to police, officers responded to a home on the 3000 block of Irving Avenue North around 6:41 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

They found a man suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooter and victim knew each other, but are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

There have been no arrests.