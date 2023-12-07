39-year-old dies after being trapped in a firewood processing machine in Morrison County

A 39-year-old Minnesotan died after getting trapped in a firewood processing machine Wednesday morning, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says.

The press release says that authorities were notified of an accident at a firewood processing facility on 233rd Street in Fort Ripley Township around 10:28 a.m.

Hector Gonzalez Zelaya, of Little Falls, was found trapped in a firewood processing machine by his co-workers. Despite life-saving efforts, Zelaya was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says their thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim.