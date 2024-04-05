39-year-old charged in shooting in Payne-Phalen neighborhood last month

A 39-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood in March.

David Grant London faces one count of first-degree assault and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

As previously reported, St. Paul police responded to a report of a shooting around 3:11 a.m. on March 11 in the 1000 block of Westminster Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a possible exit wound in the back.

According to a criminal complaint filed against London, the victim underwent several surgeries and was still in the hospital as of Thursday.

A witness told police that “David” shot the victim during an argument. Police identified the suspect as London, who was recently released from prison and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Court documents state that surveillance video showed the victim and another person running from the apartment building after the shooting. London is seen pointing a gun at the two, with blood on his leg.

Officers found four spent .9mm shell casings at the building that matched features of a shots fired incident from a few days prior, in which London has also been charged.

The victim identified London as the shooter in a photo line-up, court documents state. He also told police he went to the apartment to buy marijuana and several people were already there. Several people pulled out guns during an argument and the victim was shot.

London was arrested on Monday. He spoke to police while in jail on Thursday and said that he had been staying at the apartment since he got out of prison. He told police that a man named Wayne, and another man, were there and tried to take his money.

He began arguing with the other man who was with Wayne. Wayne shot him, so he shot the other man, he told police.

However, the victim of the shooting was not connected to Wayne.

London identified himself in surveillance photos and admitted to firing his gun at Wayne through the door of the apartment, as well as shooting his gun during the shots fired incident a few days prior.

Court documents state that London has several felony convictions, including three felony domestic assault convictions, making him ineligible to have a firearm.