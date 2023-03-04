39-year-old arrested after pointing gun at security at Mystic Lake Casino

A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday after police say he pointed a gun at security personnel at Mystic Lake Casino and Hotel in Prior Lake.

Prior Lake officers were called to the casino just after 4 p.m. Friday and were told a man had pointed a gun at security.

Officers found the man in the parking lot and arrested him. At the time of his arrest, the man had a loaded handgun, police said.

The man was booked into Scott County Jail. The Attorney’s Office is reviewing potential charges.