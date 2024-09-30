39 counties under red flag warning for ‘extreme’ fire risk
The National Weather Service on Monday issued a red flag warning for 39 counties in Minnesota due to extreme fire risk, the state’s Department of Natural Resources shared.
The warning means fires can spread quickly and easily get out of control under the predicted weather conditions, which include gusty winds and low relative humidity. Burning is prohibited in these counties while the warning is in effect and campfires are discouraged.
Between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., the following counties are under the warning:
- Becker
- Beltrami
- Cass
- Clay
- Clearwater
- Grant
- Hubbard
- Mahnomen
- Norman
- Otter Tail
- Polk
- Wadena
- Wilkin
Between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., the following counties are under the warning:
- Aitkin
- Cass
- Crow Wing
- Itasca
Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., the following counties are under the warning:
- Big Stone
- Chippewa
- Douglas
- Lac Qui Parle
- Kandiyohi
- Meeker
- Morrison
- Pope
- Traverse
- Todd
- Stearns
- Stevens
- Swift
- Renville
- Redwood
- Yellow Medicine
Between 1-8 p.m., the following counties are under the warning:
- Lincoln
- Lyon
- Murray
- Nobles
- Pipestone
- Rock
