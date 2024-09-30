39 counties under red flag warning for ‘extreme’ fire risk

Morgan Reddekopp KSTP
Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a red flag warning for 39 counties in Minnesota due to extreme fire risk, the state’s Department of Natural Resources shared.

The warning means fires can spread quickly and easily get out of control under the predicted weather conditions, which include gusty winds and low relative humidity. Burning is prohibited in these counties while the warning is in effect and campfires are discouraged.

Between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., the following counties are under the warning:

  • Becker
  • Beltrami
  • Cass
  • Clay
  • Clearwater
  • Grant
  • Hubbard
  • Mahnomen
  • Norman
  • Otter Tail
  • Polk
  • Wadena
  • Wilkin

Between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., the following counties are under the warning:

  • Aitkin
  • Cass
  • Crow Wing
  • Itasca

Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., the following counties are under the warning:

  • Big Stone
  • Chippewa
  • Douglas
  • Lac Qui Parle
  • Kandiyohi
  • Meeker
  • Morrison
  • Pope
  • Traverse
  • Todd
  • Stearns
  • Stevens
  • Swift
  • Renville
  • Redwood
  • Yellow Medicine

Between 1-8 p.m., the following counties are under the warning:

  • Lincoln
  • Lyon
  • Murray
  • Nobles
  • Pipestone
  • Rock

More information can be found here.