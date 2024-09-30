39 counties under red flag warning for ‘extreme’ fire risk

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a red flag warning for 39 counties in Minnesota due to extreme fire risk, the state’s Department of Natural Resources shared.

The warning means fires can spread quickly and easily get out of control under the predicted weather conditions, which include gusty winds and low relative humidity. Burning is prohibited in these counties while the warning is in effect and campfires are discouraged.

Between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., the following counties are under the warning:

Becker

Beltrami

Cass

Clay

Clearwater

Grant

Hubbard

Mahnomen

Norman

Otter Tail

Polk

Wadena

Wilkin

Between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., the following counties are under the warning:

Aitkin

Cass

Crow Wing

Itasca

Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., the following counties are under the warning:

Big Stone

Chippewa

Douglas

Lac Qui Parle

Kandiyohi

Meeker

Morrison

Pope

Traverse

Todd

Stearns

Stevens

Swift

Renville

Redwood

Yellow Medicine

Between 1-8 p.m., the following counties are under the warning:

Lincoln

Lyon

Murray

Nobles

Pipestone

Rock

More information can be found here.