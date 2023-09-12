37-year-old man pleads guilty to prostitution as a part of underage sex sting

A 37-year-old man has pleaded guilty to prostitution by trying to hire a minor after a group of nine were arrested in December 2022 as a part of an underage sex sting.

Avdinasir Qasim Ismail pleaded guilty to one count of prostitution in exchange for a stay of imposition of his sentence for three years, a 45-day jail cap and a psychosexual exam, according to a plea petition.

RELATED: 9 arrested, charged in underage sex sting in Woodbury

Court documents state that the East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force conducted the undercover operation on Nov. 22, 2022, in Woodbury.

As part of the sting, an undercover officer posted an advertisement using decoy pictures that depicted an adult woman who appeared to be underage. The undercover officer then posed as a 17-year-old and communicated with the people who responded to the advertisement.

Ismail agreed to pay the undercover officer $80 for a visit that included sex, adding that he would pay an additional $50 to not use a condom, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint added that the undercover officer told Ismail she was 17 years old, to which Ismail said he did not care.