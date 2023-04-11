37-year-old charged with manslaughter after attacking friend in an alley

The identity of a man who was attacked by his friend in an alley in downtown Minneapolis in February has been released.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed on Tuesday that Nicholas Allen Towner-Upshur, 32, died of complications from blunt head and neck trauma.

Investigators with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said Towner-Upshur was attacked near Washington Avenue South after going to a comedy show downtown with friends on the night of Feb. 10.

Police charged Ryan Patrick Lidberg, 37, on March 6 with first-degree manslaughter.

Surveillance footage obtained by MPD captured Lidberg chasing Towner-Upshur down an alley before continually knocking him to the ground. A punch by Lidberg showed Towner-Upshur’s head snap back before Lidberg hit him for again for the last time.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Lidberg then called his girlfriend, and the two brought Towner-Upshur to Abbott Northwestern, despite being six blocks from Hennepin County Medical Center at the time. Police say this caused a 40-minute lag in care that could have helped Towner-Upshur.

Lidberg told hospital staff Tiwner-Upshur had slipped on ice and hit his head.

Hospital staff alerted authorities after realizing Towner-Upshur’s injuries were not consistent with Lidberg’s story.