35-year-old killed in Swift County crash

A 35-year-old man was killed in a crash in Swift County (around 2.5 hours west of the Twin Cities) Tuesday morning, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

The 35-year-old was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan southbound on County Road 31 in Camp Lake Township around 9:30 Tuesday morning. He didn’t stop at the intersection and collided with a semi that was driving westbound on Highway 9, authorities said.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

Swift County Sheriff’s Office, Benson Police and Fire Departments, Centra Care Medical and DeGraff Fire Department assisted in responding to the scene.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday morning.