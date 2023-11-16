34-year-old gets over 6 years for carjacking preacher who was giving water to homeless people

A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was sentenced Thursday to over six years (80 months) in prison for a carjacking on Aug. 1, 2021.

Dwight Keith Eaglehawk’s time in prison will be followed by three years of probation, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger.

He pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking on July 20.

According to the news release, Eaglehawk approached the victim, a preacher handing out water bottles to homeless individuals, in a parking lot near Lake Street in south Minneapolis. He asked for two bottles of water before brandishing a Marlin .22 rifle and demanding his vehicle, court officials said.