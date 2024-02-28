33-year-old killed in Benton County crash, speeding and impairment suspected to be factors

A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash in Mayfield Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash around 2:30 p.m. on the 15000 block of 115th Street NE. A witness told first responders that a small vehicle had just rolled over.

At the scene, first responders found a 2007 Kia Rondo lying on its roof in a ditch south of 115th Street NE.

Investigators believe that Joseph Alexander McCullough, 33, was driving eastbound when he veered into the ditch. After driving in the ditch for about 100 feet, the car hit a driveway and went airborne. According to authorities, the car was airborne for about 100 feet before landing sideways and rolling another 100 feet, coming to rest on its roof.

McCullough was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say speeding and impairment were factors in the crash.

McCullough’s mother, a 56-year-old Foreston woman, was also in the car and was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.