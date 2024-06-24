32-year-old arrested after Olmsted County authorities find dead body in car

A 32-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after authorities in Olmsted County found the body of a dead woman in her car.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. Saturday on eastbound I-90 near the Highway 42 exit, according to the media release.

The driver, Margot Lewis, was out of the vehicle and was being tended to by a passerby. Authorities checked to see if anyone else was in the vehicle and found a deceased 35-year-old woman in the back seat.

The Sheriff’s Office said the condition of the deceased woman was suspicious and it was obvious that her death was not a result of the crash.

Lewis was medically cleared at the hospital before being booked into the county jail for interfering with a dead body. She is expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday, according to officials.

The name of the deceased woman is being withheld pending notification of her family.