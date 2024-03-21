3-year-old’s death ‘suspicious,’ Moorhead police say

Moorhead Police Department announced that it is investigating the suspicious death of a 3-year-old boy.

First responders were called to the 1500 block of Belsly Boulevard South on a report of a child not breathing at around 1:09 a.m. Monday.

The boy, identified as 3-year-old Eastyn Deronjic, was brought to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Deronjic and his younger sibling had been under the care of their parents’ acquaintances for “an extended period,” police said.

The boy was brought to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Authorities have not released a cause of death and say the information is pending toxicology results.

Deronjic’s younger sibling was put into protective custody.

Police said that no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.