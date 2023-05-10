3-year-old girl brought to hospital in critical condition after fall from 4th-floor window

A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after she fell from the fourth floor of a building in St. Paul, police say.

Officers say they responded to the 1700 block of Graham Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of an injured child who fell from a window.

Good Samaritans were caring for the girl, who was unconscious but breathing when first responders arrived.

St. Paul police say there was also a window screen found nearby.

Medics then took the girl to Regions Hospital, where she was in critical condition.

Investigators say they believe children were playing on a bed that was pushed against a wall on the fourth floor.

The child was alone in the room and the fall was not witnessed, but police say they believe it was an accident.

Police say the incident is still being investigated.