3-year-old dies in suspected drowning at residential pool in Cottage Grove

Police say a 3-year-old girl died in a suspected drowning Thursday in Cottage Grove.

According to the Cottage Grove Public Safety Department, emergency crews responded to a report of a girl who was found unresponsive in a pool around 2:45 p.m. on the 8600 block of Johansen Avenue South.

Family members gave the girl CPR until Cottage Grove police officers arrived. The girl was brought to Regions Hospital but was pronounced dead, police said.

No foul play is suspected.

The Cottage Grove Police Department is partnering with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.