3 taken to hospital after fiery plane crash in Eden Prairie Saturday night

Three people were brought to the hospital after a plane crash near Flying Cloud Airport at about 9:40 Saturday night, according to the Eden Prairie Police Department.

Police say the plane was “engulfed in flames” and that the three people taken to the hospital had “no apparent life-threatening injuries.”

Authorities say there were no additional injuries or property damage from the crash.

Part of Spring Road was closed after the crash, but Eden Prairie police say the road is now open as of Sunday morning.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.