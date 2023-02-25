3 shot at funeral reception for Harding High School stabbing victim

Three people were shot Friday evening at the funeral reception for Devin Scott, the 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed earlier this month at Harding High School, according to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

The shooting happened at the Wellstone Community Center on St. Paul’s West Side. A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS camera at the scene captured a number of bullet holes through the building’s glass entryway.

Fletcher said the shooting was a drive-by and that the suspects crashed and ran away. Police were seen investigating a white sedan that had crashed a few blocks from the community center.

No arrests have been announced so far, and it’s unclear how severely the victims were injured.

Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS and KSTP.com for updates on this developing news. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.