3 seriously injured in Blue Earth County crash

Three people were seriously injured in a crash in Lime Valley Township Saturday evening, according to a news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to a single-vehicle crash around 6:10 p.m. Saturday on the 23000 block of Lime Valley Road, about two miles north of Mankato. Investigators say the driver lost control, causing the SUV to leave the road and crash into a power pole.

All four occupants of the vehicle needed to be extricated, authorities said.

A 38-year-old occupant of the vehicle was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is still in critical condition.

Two other occupants, ages 25 and 33, were brought to the hospital with severe injuries and are currently in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.