3 Powerball tickets sold at convenience stores in metro area win $50k, $1M prizes

Minnesota Lottery officials say three separate winning Powerball tickets – two worth $50,000 and one worth $1 million – were sold at Minnesota convenience stores.

The tickets held winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing for a prize now worth $1.09 billion after no one hit the jackpot. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing are 19, 24, 40, 42 and 56, with a Powerball of 23.

RELATED: Powerball jackpot rises to $1.09 billion and stretches a 3-month losing streak

According to Minnesota Lottery, the ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Casey’s General Store on University Avenue Northeast in Fridley. That ticket matched the first five winning numbers.

Meanwhile, the two other tickets were sold at separate Kwik Trip stores – one on Hart Boulevard in Monticello and the other on 136th Street West in Burnsville. Those tickets matched four of the first five winning numbers.

The $50,000 prizes can be claimed by mail or at any Minnesota Lottery office, however, the $1 million prize must be claimed in person at the agency’s headquarters in Roseville.

Once claimed, winners will have an option of choosing to publicly reveal their identity.