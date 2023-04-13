3 people arrested after execution of search warrant in Inver Grove Heights

Earlier today, the Inver Grove Heights Police Department executed a high-risk knock and announce warrant on the 9100 block of Rich Valley Boulevard.

Around 7 a.m., the police and South Metro S.W.A.T. took one man and two women into custody on warrants and/or fresh charges, according to an official release.

No injuries were reported, and the public is not at risk, police said.

Check back for updates on this ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, contact the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at 651-450-2530.