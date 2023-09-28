3 Minnesotans win $50K, 4th wins $150K in latest Powerball drawing

Nobody hit the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night but four Minnesotans still won a big chunk of change.

Minnesota Lottery officials say one lucky person had a $50,000 Power Play ticket that multiplied by Wednesday night’s Power Play number, making it worth $150,000. Additionally, three others had tickets matching four of the first five Powerball numbers, plus the Powerball, earning them each $50,000.

The $150,000 ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on 11th Street East in Glencoe while the $50,000 tickets were sold at New Brighton Gas, Holiday in Woodbury and Bill’s Superette in Nowthen.

The winning numbers Wednesday were: 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and red Powerball 7.

The Powerball jackpot is now up to an estimated $925 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing, making it the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize of all time. There have been 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating back to July 19.