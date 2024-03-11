3 injured during domestic incident in north Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say three people were injured during what they are calling a domestic incident on the city’s north side on Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called to the basement of a home on the 900 block of Thomas Avenue North shortly before 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with potentially life-threatening injuries and a woman with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to a hospital.

A second man later arrived at Abbott Northwestern with a non-life-threatening injury.

All three people had injuries that police say were lacerations.

Currently, no one is in custody, and an investigation is underway.